Epiphone Presents Limited Edition James Bay "1966" Century Model

Epiphone is proud to present the new Limited Edition James Bay "1966" Century archtop Outfit, inspired by James Bay’s own vintage 1966 Epiphone.

The Limited Edition James Bay "1966" Century Outfit includes a Kinman Noiseless "Sweet Neck" P-90 single coil pickup, a Sixties-era Rosewood bridge with brass wheels, Wilkinson machine heads, USA electronics and a Sixties-era-inspired hard case. There's also a hand-signed Certificate of Authenticity, artist photo and a recreation of Bay’s own custom strap.

From the company: Whether it's the Grammys or the Brit Awards, platinum-selling songwriter and guitarist Bay is seldom seen on stage without his vintage 1966 Epiphone Century. The new Limited Edition James Bay "1966" Century Outfit was directly inspired by Bay’s original, which was carefully photographed and measured for accuracy by the luthiers at Epiphone’s headquarters in Nashville.

Bay captivated the world with the release of his debut album, Chaos and the Calm. Recorded in Nashville at Blackbird Studios with producer Jacquire King, the album received global critical acclaim and cemented Bay’s reputation as a singular modern talent, an incredible songwriter and damn good guitar player. Sold-out shows, international tours and chart-topping releases followed, culminating in the Brit’s Critic Choice winner being awarded Best Solo artist at the Q and GQ Awards, receiving an Ivor Novello and a second Brit in 2016 for Best Male Solo artist.

“My 1966 Epiphone Century has been around the world with me and is now getting older and harder to maintain on tour,” Bay said. “Having my own signature guitar built by Epiphone is something I've dreamed about since I started using their instruments as a kid, and now that dream is coming true. I now have an even more reliable version of my favorite guitar to take out on the road, and I get to share that model with the world”

The Limited Edition James Bay “1966” Century Outfit features a beautiful Gloss Cherry finish plus the same Kinman Noiseless "Sweet Neck" P-90 single coil pickup that Bay used to customize his vintage Epiphone Century. The accompanying hard case is also inspired by Sixties-era cases made at the legendary Epiphone and Gibson factory in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Guitars will start arriving at authorized Epiphone retailers beginning in July. The Limited Edition James Bay “1966” Century Outfit is available for a street price of $799.

Visit Epiphone.com for more information and to read Epiphone’s exclusive interview with James Bay.