Ernie Ball Music Man Announces the August Ball Family Reserve Collection

Ernie Ball Music Man has announced its August Ball Family Reserve collection, featuring the Valentine in Target Burst, Majesty in Blue Steakhouse and Bongo in Wild Cherry Burst.

Valentine in Target Burst

This Ball Family Reserve Valentine features a double-bound ash body, and is finished on both sides with a vintage-inspired Target Burst color. The guitar also offers a bound ebony fretboard adorned with white pearl block inlays and a roasted maple neck accented with a decorative herringbone inlay. This model is limited to 45 pieces worldwide.

Majesty in Blue Steakhouse

This rare Majesty features an augmented spalted maple shield nested within an exclusive Blue Steakhouse finish. The guitar comes with DiMarzio Dream Catcher and Rain Maker humbuckers with cream covers, along with an ebony fretboard and cream binding. This model is limited to 87 pieces worldwide.

Bongo in Wild Cherry Burst

This Bongo 5HH features a dual humbucking ash body finished in a Wild Cherry Burst. Also included is a satin-finished, roasted maple neck and fretboard with outfitted black dots and matching black binding. This model is limited to 57 pieces worldwide.

