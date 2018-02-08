Ernie Ball Music Man Announces February Ball Family Reserve Collection

The Ball Family Reserve—a celebration of Ernie Ball Music Man’s heritage in instrument craftsmanship—has unveiled its latest collection.

This month's lineup includes the Steve Morse signature guitar, the StingRay guitar and the Luke 3 guitar.

These rare pieces are offered in limited production runs and allow the company to present instruments to the public that were previously reserved for family and its loyal artists. You can see this month's lineup below.

Ernie Ball Music Man Steve Morse Signature Guitar (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Steve Morse Signature Guitar

The Steve Morse signature guitar features a figured 5A flame maple top, hand stained with a translucent Caramel Burst finish. The bound reverse headstock figured maple neck with rosewood fingerboard is roasted for added stability and is outfitted with 22 stainless steel frets. The dual humbucking African mahogany body features a translucent red back which is also hand fitted with white binding and sealed with a clear polyurethane finish. Each guitar comes with a Steve Morse signed control cavity cover. The guitar is limited to 35 pieces worldwide.

Ernie Ball Music Man StingRay (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

StingRay

The StingRay offers a lightweight African mahogany body finished in a limited edition Translucent Walnut color. The guitar also features a figured, roasted maple neck with a maple fingerboard which is accented with black position markers and matching black binding. It also features locking tuners, a tremolo, truss rod adjustment, and an input jack feature in chrome plating. It is limited to 35 pieces worldwide.

Ernie Ball Music Man Luke III (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Luke III

This special edition Luke 3 features an African mahogany body with a Buckeye Burl color top. The neck is made of roasted figured maple and the rosewood fretboard is wrapped in white binding. Each guitar comes with a tremolo cover autographed by Steve Lukather, a numbered certificate of authenticity, and ships in an SKB hardshell case. It is limited to 60 pieces worldwide.

To find out more, stop by music-man.com.