Ernie Ball Music Man Unveils December Ball Family Reserve Collection

The Ball Family Reserve—a celebration of Ernie Ball Music Man’s heritage in instrument craftsmanship—has unveiled their latest collection.

This month's lineup includes the Majesty KOA Burst, the Translucent Blue St. Vincent and the Stingray Natural.

These rare pieces are offered in limited production runs and allow the company to present instruments to the public that were previously reserved for family and their loyal artists. You can see this month's lineup below.

The Majesty KOA Burst

The Ball Family Reserve Majesty Koa Burst features a lightweight mahogany top hand-stained with a 2-tone translucent burst finish. The mahogany through-neck with ebony fingerboard is accented by hand-shaped white binding not available on the normal Majesty line of instruments.

The body features gold hardware with an oversized flamed Koa shield, giving this Majesty a slightly brighter sound with an exclusive appearance that makes this guitar instantly collectible. Limited to 90 pieces worldwide.

The Translucent Blue St. Vincent

The Ball Family Reserve St. Vincent model shares all the features of the original signature guitar with some surprising and unique appointments rarely seen in the marketplace. Prized for its rarity and unique dimensional figuring, this new St. Vincent features a wenge neck that is accented by hand-shaped white binding. This African tropical hardwood is wear, marring resistant and highly durable.

The 3 mini humbucking equipped body is finished in a hand-stained translucent blue that showcases and compliments the beautiful grain of the African mahogany tonewood. Smooth feeling modern tremolo, precision fretwork, and custom Dimarzio pickups make this guitar a joy to play and collect. Limited to 20 pieces worldwide.

The Stingray Natural

The Ball Family Reserve Stingray features a lightweight African mahogany body sealed with a natural stain and finished in high gloss polyester for a classic, vintage look. This special edition Stingray features all gold plated hardware, a figured roasted maple neck, black bound roasted maple fingerboard, black position markers and finished with ultra-light satin polyurethane that shows off its extensive grain pattern. Limited to 50 pieces worldwide.

To find out more, visit music-man.com.