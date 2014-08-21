ESP Guitars' Incredible 'Monster Hunter' Guitar

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Monster Hunter video game, ESP Guitars in Japan has created a (very pointy) guitar inspired by the game.

The guitar features what can only be called a huge blade with several horns protruding from it, which makes it seem like it might be more than a little painful to play.

The guitar has a price tag of 2,300,00 yen, which is a little over $22,150.

Check it out above and in the photo gallery below!

Because we can, we've also included photos of several other guitars from the ESP Custom Shop, most of which were designed by Master Luthier Masao Ohmuro.