EVH Unveils Three New "Eruption" Tribute Models

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Van Halen's landmark self-titled debut album, EVH has unveiled three "Eruption" tribute models: the Super ’78, ’78 Eruption Relic and the ’78 Eruption.

For the first time ever, EVH Gear has recreated the iconic black-and-white guitar that Eddie Van Halen played on "Eruption," and that he was pictured playing on the cover of Van Halen's debut album.

“Of all the guitars I’ve ever built, the white and black guitar will always be my favorite because it did all the things I needed a guitar to do, which prior to that guitar did not exist," Eddie Van Halen said in a press release. "So much changed because of it. I recorded the first album with it and did the first world tour with it. The ‘78 'Eruption' tribute is as close to my original in sound and feel as humanly possible. I’m incredibly proud of it.”

Limited to only eight guitars, the Super '78 model features all of the original “Eruption” guitar specs, including an ash Strat body, a bolt-on maple neck with an oiled back finish, a straight 12” radius maple fingerboard with katalox face dots, black side dots and 21 mowed-down jumbo frets, a hand-cut black pickguard, EVH Frankenstein humbucking bridge pickup, a vintage Fender Stratocaster bridge with a Kluson brass block and Schaller tuning keys.

Its white-with-black-stripes motif paint job has been reliced to match the wear and tear from the band’s first-ever world tour, and is finished off with distressed eye-screw strap hooks and a 61071 stamped neck plate.

Eddie Van Halen played “Eruption” in its entirety on each Super '78 guitar and then signed the back of the headstock, which was video-recorded for prosperity and will be presented to the instrument’s future owner on an EVH thumb drive.

Limited to only 30 guitars, the ’78 Eruption Relic has also been recreated down to every last nick and scratch, and shares all of specs of the Super ’78: an ash Strat body, a bolt-on maple neck with oiled back finish, a straight 12” radius maple fingerboard with katalox face dots, black side dots and 21 mowed-down jumbo frets, a hand-cut black pickguard, a EVH Frankenstein humbucking bridge pickup, a vintage Fender Stratocaster bridge with a Kluson brass block, Schaller tuning keys, a reliced white-with-black-stripes motif paint job, distressed eye-screw strap hooks and a 61071 stamped neck plate.

The ’78 Eruption Relic comes in a recreated G&G case with reliced handle and latches, and is loaded with Seventies-era Fender Super Bullets strings, Van Halen Seventies tortoiseshell picks, a ’78 chain strap and a 3-in-One oil can. This model is also accompanied by an exclusive collector’s booklet, a backstage pass vinyl cloth sticker, an 8”x10” 1978 concert photo of Eddie Van Halen, a signed certificate of authenticity and an autographed vinyl copy of Van Halen.

Limited to a 40-piece run, the '78 Eruption is as it appeared in its original pristine condition, prior to Van Halen embarking on their first-ever world tour.

It features an ash Strat body, a bolt-on maple neck with an oiled back finish, a straight 12” radius maple fingerboard with katalox dots, black side dots and 21 jumbo frets, a hand-cut black pickguard, a EVH Frankenstein humbucking bridge pickup, a vintage Fender Stratocaster bridge with a Kluson brass block, Schaller tuning keys, a white-with-black-stripes motif paint job, eye-screw strap hooks and a 61071 stamped neck plate.

The ’78 Eruption comes in a recreated G&G case and is loaded with Sevnties-era Fender Super Bullets, Van Halen Seventies tortoiseshell picks, a ’78 chain strap and a 3-in-One oil can. This model is also accompanied by an exclusive collector’s booklet, a backstage pass vinyl cloth sticker, an 8”x10” 1978 concert photo of Eddie Van Halen, a signed certificate of authenticity and an autographed vinyl copy of Van Halen.

