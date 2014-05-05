Fender Custom Shop Builds Double-Neck Jazzmaster for Queens of the Stone Age Guitarist — Video

When Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen found himself in need of a double-neck Jazzmaster, he turned to — who else? — Fender Custom Shop Master Builder Paul Waller.

Guitars with two necks aren't as rare as you'd think, but the fact that Van Leeuwen’s 12- and six-string model was made with the body style of the offset Jazzmaster pointed this mission into uncharted waters.

You can see the entire process unfold in the new video below. Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments below or on Facebook!

For more about the Fender Custom Shop, visit fender.com. For more on this story, head HERE.