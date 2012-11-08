Fender Introduces Tim Armstrong Deluxe Acoustic Guitar

Fender has announced the release of the Tim Armstrong Deluxe guitar, a six-string acoustic model designed in conjunction with Rancid founder Tim Armstrong.

Available in right-handed and left-handed models (both shown in the photo gallery below), the Tim Armstrong Deluxe features a solid mahogany top, bone nut and saddle, dot fingerboard inlays and Fishman Neo-D soundhole pickup with end pink jack (just like Armstrong’s modded guitar).

The guitar isn’t the only thing designed by Armstrong — the accessories have his personal touch as well. Wield your Tim Armstrong Deluxe with an embossed leather “Let’s Go” strap, and store it in a deluxe textured vinyl-covered case when you’re done.

