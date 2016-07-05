Gary Moore’s Guitars Fetch $190,000 at Auction

(Image credit: Stuart Mostyn/Getty Images)

Guitars and amps from the collection of the late Gary Moore sold at auction for a total of about $190,000.

The Entertainment Memorabilia auction was presented by Bonhams on June 29 in Knightsbridge, England. It featured 46 guitars and amps from Moore’s personal collection of around 100 guitars, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

The big seller of the night was a 1963 Fender Stratocaster, shown below, given to Moore by Claude Nobs, founder of the Montreux Jazz Festival. The guitar sold for $24,889. Moore can be seen playing it in live footage of the Fleadh festival in Finsbury Park, London, in 2001, and the Blues for Jimi DVD from 2007. The guitar is also shown in the collection video below at 4:22.

Another interesting guitar from the collection was Moore’s Fritz Brothers Roy Buchanan Bluesmaster guitar, below, which sold for $6,637. Moore purchased the instrument after he borrowed a similar guitar from his neighbor George Harrison when both lived in Henley-on-Thames. Moore used Harrison’s guitar to record a track on his 1989 album, After the War, and purchased the model sold at auction for live performance.

Other guitars in the auction included a Gibson Les Paul Standard VOS Collector’s Choice No. 1 Artist’s Proof No. 3, from 2011. The guitar was made for Moore and modeled after the famed 1959 Les Paul he purchased from Fleetwood Mac’s Peter Green in the Seventies (now owned by Metallica’s Kirk Hammett). It sold for $10,785 and can be seen in the video below. Moore’s 1964 Firebird 1, also shown below, sold for $14,104.



In the video below, Moore’s longtime tech Graham Lilley shows a few of the guitars from Moore’s collection, some of which were scheduled for the auction block, including the Artist’s Proof Les Paul, Claude Nobs 1963 Stratocaster, and 1964 Firebird 1. The video also includes a demo of Moore’s second 1959 Gibson Les Paul, used on his 1990 album, Still Got the Blues, which was not included in the auction.