George Harrison's 'Sgt. Pepper' Vox UL730 Amp Goes on Sale

(Image credit: Courtesy of Heritage Gear)

Through reverb.com, Heritage Gear is selling one of the Vox UL730 amplifiers George Harrison used on the Beatles' Revolver and Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

On the listing, Heritage says the amplifier comes with two provenance documents confirming that it indeed belonged to Harrison. Specs-wise, it has a germanium transistor pre-amp and four EL84 valve output stage giving 30-plus watts.

The amp has been exhibited in The Beatles Story, Liverpool (at which the above photo was taken), and has also been used by former Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, according to Heritage.

If you've got some spare change lying around, the amp is now available for $107,799.40.It comes with a choice of two matching speaker cabinets to go with the amp, one of which would be an extra £7000.

For more information, you can visit the listing here.