Gibson Teases New, Redesigned Flying V at CES Show

Gibson gave followers a brief tour of its new lineup, including the new Flying V, on its Instagram page. (Image credit: Gibson)

Earlier this month, we reported that Gibson would be skipping this year's NAMM convention entirely, in order to focus on the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which is winding down today. This didn't mean though, that the guitar giant didn't have some surprises up its sleeve for the show.

It appears, from images taken by Music Radar and Gibson itself, that the company has dramatically redesigned its legendary Flying V model. Though Gibson has yet to officially unveil the new guitar, the company hasn't been shy about teasing it publicly.

In the video above, you can see a few of the new Flying Vs at around the 30-second mark. No further information about the guitar is currently available, though Reverb reports that it is likely a Custom model, based on another Instagram post (this time from the Gibson Custom Shop account) that also features the redesigned Flying V.

We'll be updating this story as more information becomes available, so stay tuned!