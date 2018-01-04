Gibson Will Not Attend NAMM This Year—Report

Gibson will skip this year's NAMM show in Anaheim, CA entirely, according to a report from Music Radar.

The company is not listed as one of the exhibitors in the show's online directory.

The guitar giant will instead reportedly focus its efforts on the Consumer Electronics Show, which will take place from January 9-January 12 in Las Vegas.

The move comes on the heels of the brand's decision to end development and production of Cakewalk Products, something Gibson said would help the company "better align with the company’s acquisition strategy that is heavily focused on growth in the global consumer electronics audio business under the Philips brand."

Last October, the company put its 127,000+ square foot factory in downtown Memphis up for sale for a reported $17 million, a move CEO Henry Juszkiewicz said in a press release was necessitated by the need to move to "a more appropriate location for our manufacturing based business."