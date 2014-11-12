Gibson Introduces Robby Krieger 1954 Les Paul Custom Guitar

Robby Krieger’s 1954 Les Paul Custom became a constant writing companion, workhorse, performing partner, muse and musical soul mate all rolled into one right from the time he acquired it used in 1968.

Nicknamed “L.A. Woman” after its use on that classic track by the Doors, it contributed to many unforgettable hits, and remains in Robby’s possession to this day, a tried and true companion to a career that has continually evolved and inspired over decades.

Now, through a close collaboration between Robby and Gibson Custom, a very limited number of hand-crafted replicas of the Robby Krieger 1954 Les Paul Custom will be made available to discerning collectors and players. Full and unrestricted access to the original guitar has yielded Gibson Custom’s luthiers the means of precisely recreating the feel, look and tone of this legendary instrument.

And to take it all over the top the first 50 guitars—hand aged by Gibson—will also be played, approved and signed by Robby himself. A further 100 hand-aged guitars will be produced, with the final 150 of the run treated to Gibson Custom’s proprietary VOS process.

Every Robby Krieger 1954 Les Paul Custom is recreated based on hands-on examination, digital scanning, intimate photography, measurement, and study of Robby Krieger’s 1954 Les Paul Custom to insure a playing experience that’s as close to the original as humanly possible.

Notable details include the closely matched dish carve and neck profile carve, the accurate ebony fingerboard with aged pearl block markers, accurate vintage multi-ply binding, after-market Seymour Duncan neck pickup, and painstaking hand aging (150 examples) to match every ding, scuff and check line found in Robby’s guitar. In short, the Robby Krieger 1954 Les Paul Custom puts a guitar that would normally be untouchable into the hands of a limited number of discerning players. Reserve yours now at your authorized Gibson Custom dealer.

For more about this guitar, including photos and specs, visit gibson.com.