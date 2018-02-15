Gibson's Radically Redesigned Custom Flying V is Here

Last month, during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Gibson teased a new, dramatically redesigned Flying V model. Now, the guitar that Gibson has dubbed the "Modern Flying V" has officially arrived.

Inspired by the 1967 Gibson Flying V, this version features a contoured maple top, Apex headstock carve, counter-sunk output jack and color-matched hardware. Each guitar is made from lightweight solid woods and also includes a custom-fit rectangular hardshell case and a Gibson Custom certificate of authenticity.

The Modern Flying V also features 22 medium-jumbo frets, a 24.75" scale length, pearloid small block inlays and a Nitrocellulose Lacquer finish. A Tune-O-Matic bridge, Mini Grover tuning machines and a plated brass pick guard also come standard.

The Modern Flying V is a limited-edition guitar, and is available now for $4,499.

For more info, stop by gibson.com.