Gibson Unveils the 50th Anniversary Robby Krieger SG

In joint celebration of the legendary Doors guitarist’s vast achievements and the 50th Anniversary of the Gibson SG, Gibson USA presents the 50th Anniversary Robby Krieger SG. It features a pair of humbucking pickups with phase switching and a Maestro Vibrola with vintage-style “Lyre” tailpiece.

According to Gibson.com: "During his time with The Doors, and beyond, Robby Krieger proved himself one of the most inventive guitarists in rock. His lithe, flamenco- and jazz-influenced licks and solos took the electric guitar in directions that no other popular rock artist was exploring, and constituted one of the main ingredients in a band that stood out as totally unique not only in its own time, but for all time. And throughout his career, Krieger chose a Gibson SG Standard to launch his sonic explorations."

