Godin Guitars Introduces Montreal Premiere Thinline Model

Montreal-based Godin Guitars has announced a new model, the Montreal Premiere.

The guitar is a thinline, semi-hollow-body electric, the latest addition to the Signature Series. It features a Canadian wild cherry top, back and sides, with a spruce “breathe-through” carved core. This feature promotes free airflow through the interior center block, making the Montreal Premiere a resonant, vibrant guitar.

“Over two years in the making, the insides of the Montreal Premiere are what make it so special," says Godin’s sales and marketing manager, Mario Biferali. "Its breathe-through core is truly the soul of this guitar. It’s so alive and has a spirit all its own. You have to play it to believe it,”

The guitar’s resonance is harnessed by a pair of Custom Godin Humbucker pickups. There's a three-way toggle switch, plus volume and tone knobs. Other features include a 24 ¾-inch scale, mahogany set-neck with rosewood fingerboard, double-bound binding, high-gloss custom polished finish, contoured high-gloss headstock with high-ratio vintage style tuners, and ResoMax bridge system by Graphtech with stop tailpiece. Color options include Natural HG, Trans Red HG, Trans Black HG and Sunburst HG.

A Godin Montreal Premiere with Bigsby B70 tremolo option is also available. The Bigsby model features a tune-o-matic style bridge with roller saddles and Trans Red HG finish.

The Godin Montreal Premiere starts at a suggested US list price of $1,795 and is now available to order.

For more about Godin, visit godinguitars.com.