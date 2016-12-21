Graph Tech Releases Ratio Machine Heads

(Image credit: Graph Tech Guitar Labs)

Graph Tech Guitar Labs’ Ratio machine heads are the perfect balance of speed and precision on every string.

With their patented multi‐geared technology, each string responds the same to tuning adjustments, making tuning and retuning faster and more accurate.

Now, Graph Tech’s Ratio machine heads come equipped with an assortment of patented InvisoMatch mounting plates. Just match the plate to the existing mounting screw pattern on the machine heads you are replacing, and setup is that easy. Perfectly aligned, and no extra holes to drill or fill in.

One set of Ratios will fit hundreds of different models of guitars, without modification. Better performance, less sku’s and a perfect installation.

Upgrades for the InvisoMatch plates come in Chrome, Gold, Nickel or Black.

Ratio Machine Heads are available in locking and non‐locking and for acoustic and electric guitars.

Prices range from $99.95 to $154.95, including an assortment of InvisoMatch mounting plates in brushed silver. Chrome, Gold, Nickel and Black InvisoMatch plates are available from $9.95 to $18.95 (for 12K gold finish).

For more information, visit graphtech.com.