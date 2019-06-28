Summer NAMM 2019: Grez Unveils New Folsom, its First Ever Solidbody

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Grez has unveiled the Folsom, its first ever solidbody guitar.

The Folsom features a Tele pickup in the bridge and a Firebird pickup in the neck. There's a choice of string-through Tele, Mastery with Bigsby B5 or Mastery bridges, and a Grez stainless steel trapeze tailpiece.

It also features a satin nitro-finished basswood body—which weighs in at under 7 pounds—and a Honduran mahogany neck. It is available in Light Cream, Dark Natural and Pearl Metallic Grey finishes.

The Grez Folsom is available now for $2,480.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to grezguitars.com.