Gruv Gear Unveils New Kapsule Hybrid Hardcase

Gruv Gear has unveiled its new Kapsule, a contraption that the company says is "world's most advanced travel guitar bag."

Combining features of hardcases, gigbags and suitcases, the Kapsule is built with a polycarbonate shell featuring soft fabrics—like those of a typical gigbag—in addition to the space to pack a load of extra gear (or almost a week's worth of clothes) using the company's compression packing cubes.

The Kapsule features a headstock "Iso Chamber" to prevent damage, snap-on wheels for maneuverability, TSA-compliant locks and a Global Recovery Tag, which allows you to track the location of your guitar at any time.

(Image credit: Gruv Gear)

Inside, the Kapsule is built with an EPS layer for shock absorbency and insulation from extreme temperatures, in addition to an EVA neck brace for stability.

You can preorder the Gruv Gear Kapsule case right now for $297.

For more info, head on over to the Kapsule's Indiegogo page.