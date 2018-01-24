Guild Announces Jetstar Reissue

Guild has announced that—for the first time in 50 years, and after a year of development—it will begin selling the Jetstar once again.

The guitar—which will be available in Black, White and Seafoam Green finishes—remains faithful to the first iteration of the S-50 Jetstar, with a solid mahogany body and set neck. The six inline tuning machines and Guild’s pearloid pyramid logo on a scroll-shaped headstock are also directly in line with the original Jetstar.

The Jetstar features a shallow C shape mahogany neck and pao ferro fingerboard with simple pearloid fret markers. It also has a 25 1/2” scale length (larger than the original Jetstar) for faster feel and improved response. The guitar features Dual Guild LB-1 Little Bucker pickups and a Guild deluxe padded gig bag.

Each Jetstar has an MSRP of $840, and a street price of $599.99.

For more info, stop by guildguitars.com.