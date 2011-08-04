Guitar Aficionado: 1994 TLG-94P MIJ “50th Anniversary” Fender Custom Telecaster

It is said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In the case of those guitar enthusiasts familiar with the guitars of Fender Japan (Fujigen), or MIJ/CIJ as they are commonly known in Fender circles, we’re not just talking imitation—we’re talking major collector’s vibe.

Ask anyone familiar with the MIJ Strats, Teles and other vintage replicas made in the early 90’s by Fender Japan and they’ll tell you – these axes not only look great—their playability rivals that of their American counterparts. A touch heavier, yet, true to spec, these axes command great respect among players and collectors who appreciate attention to detail and that vintage Fender vibe.

Clearly one of the most flamboyant of the MIJ Teles is the 1994 “50th Anniversary” Custom Tele (Model TLG-70P & TLG-94P) that was made in 1994 and 1995.

For the full article, head over to GuitarAficionado.com.