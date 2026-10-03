“It’s one of the most mythical amp brands of all time. And now it’s actually returned”: The best guitar gear launched this week, ft. one of John Mayer’s favorite amp heads and the world’s tiniest six-string bass

Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly gear round-up, your one-stop-shop for keeping up to date with what’s been happening in the big wide world of guitar gear over the past seven days.

From new electric guitars to amp modeler updates, the guitar industry is never short of fresh releases, and it can sometimes be hard to stay in the loop with every new launch.

To make things a little easier, we’ve put together an essential must-read guide that will cover the major releases, the boutique drops, and everything in between.

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Below you'll find my personal highlights from the week, along with plenty of honorable mentions for the new gear you might have missed. Agree with my picks? Have a highlight of your own? Let us know in the comments.

Dumble Overdrive Special

(Image credit: Dumble Preservation Society)

Well, it’s official. Dumble amps are back. After the Dumble Preservation Society made a public appearance at NAMM 2025, we knew this day would come. And here it is.

There’s a few things to note. First, Drew Berlin, one of the late amp maker’s close colleagues, told us that they had to build a new amp in order to retain the company trademark that Howard Alexander Dumble himself left to a small collection of trusted confidants.

Second, the new Dumble machine is designed to honor the legacy of the mythical amp engineer, and as such these new amps will be highly exclusive and made to order.

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Three are listed online. The Tweedle Dee, which is inspired by the Fender Tweed circuit Dumble modded for Kenny Wayne Shepherd; the MegaPLX, which was the last amp Dumble ever made; and perhaps his most iconic creation, the Overdrive Special.

It’s the amp that’s been championed by the biggest names in guitar. John Mayer, Joe Bonamassa, Keith Urban, the list goes on. The fact it’s returned is quite a big deal.

Strymon La Brea

Official La Brea Analog Tape Drive Sound Samples | Strymon - YouTube Watch On

The Strymon Deco has been on my wishlist for as long as I can remember; ever since I played one on my friend’s pedalboard. I have the Flint already, and the larger reverb stations kind of intimidate me, but the Deco? Man, that is some pedal.

The digital Tape Saturation and Double-Tracker is one of Strymon’s biggest hits, largely thanks to that former effect. Equally effective as an always-on tone tonic and a cranked, spitty vintage tape-style fuzz, it’s one effect I’ve always wanted in my rig. The issue was, the Double Tracker feature came with it – and that would’ve been surplus to my requirements.

Strymon has read my mind, apparently. This week it launched the La Brea, which takes the magic of the Deco’s tape saturation effect, converts it for an analog package, and puts it into a standalone stompbox.

Arriving in Strymon’s new smaller form factor, it looks like the perfect middle ground for those (like me) who want the best part of Deco experience without buying an entire Deco. Strymon has been killing it with its analog pedals. The Fairfax I reviewed was awesome. I expect this will be, too.

ALSO LAUNCHED THIS WEEK

IK Multimedia TONEX 2 Player

TONEX 2 Player 2.1 – Complete TONEX Board Rigs on Your Computer - YouTube Watch On

A new desktop control platform for IK Multimedia’s flagship TONEX Board. It lets you craft entire signal chains in the software to transfer to the Board.

For more: IK Multimedia

Jackson Chris Rörland Soloist SL7

The All-New Chris Rörland SL7 Soloist | Jackson Presents | Jackson Guitars - YouTube Watch On

A first Jackson signature model for Sabaton’s Chris Rorland, who has put a clever little spin on the Soloist platform.

For more: Jackson

Chibson Cease and Desist knobs

(Image credit: Chibson USA)

Well, this is fun, isn’t it? Chibson has released cease and desist control knob tops that poke fun at Fender’s Stratocaster copyright campaign. Perfect for any S-style.

For more: Chibson USA

Mayones Henrik Linder Cali HL 6 mini bass

Introducing the Mayones Cali HL 6 | Henrik Linder Signature mini bass - YouTube Watch On

Yep, this is a real instrument. Mayones has partnered with Dirty Loops’ Henrik Linder for five- and six-string bass guitars that… er, well, they’re really very small. Just watch the video above.

For more: Mayones

Warm Audio Mod Series

Introducing The Mod Pedal Series | The Black Keys Peach Fuzz, Centavo Mod, WA-C1 Chorus/Vibrato Mod - YouTube Watch On

A new series headlined by a Black Keys Peach Fuzz signature pedal, which sees Warm Audio reformat its classic effect clones into a smaller chassis – meet the Centavo Mod and WA-C1 Mod.

For more: Warm Audio

Gretsch Limited Edition Quilt Classic Falcon

Isaac Biver Presents The Limited Edition Quilt Classic Falcon | Gretsch Guitars - YouTube Watch On

Another drop-dead-gorgeous limited-edition Gretsch, which gives the Falcon a quilt maple top in Forge Glow. A very classy twist on the White Falcon.

For more: Gretsch

Brian May Red Special gin

Not a gear technically, but it does have ‘Brian May Red Special’ in its name so worth mentioning. We imagine it will be as tasty as May’s guitar tones. Gin is a very apt drink to go with the Red Special.

For more: Portobello Road Distillery