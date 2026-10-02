“Forgive my ignorance about who we do shows with. I honestly don’t keep up with new music”: Jim Root responds to backlash for Slipknot taking Marilyn Manson on tour
Fans have questioned Manson’s place on the bill for Slipknot’s stadium shows following allegations from multiple women accusing him of sexual misconduct
Jim Root has responded to the backlash that has faced Slipknot’s decision to book Marilyn Manson as the opener for their upcoming stadium tour.
The nu metal giants will embark on a massive world tour in 2027. They’ll kick off with a 90,000-capacity show at London’s Wembley Stadium, with a rotating support cast of Marilyn Manson, Lorna Shore and Hatebreed in tow.
However, Manson’s inclusion has come as a surprise to many, in light of him facing a wave of sexual misconduct allegations in recent years.
In 2025, a four-year investigation into allegations from multiple women concluded with no charges filed. Another case of alleged sexual assault concerning Manson is set to go to court in November 2027. Manson denies any wrongdoing.
For Slipknot fans, Manson’s presence on the bill makes for uneasy viewing. Jim Root, however, has tried to downplay the controversy of his booking ahead of some monumental shows for Slipknot.
Root says he “stay[s] out of the logistics of touring,” (via Louder), adding, “I concentrate on writing and being a guitarist, so forgive my ignorance about who we do shows with.
“There are other people with much bigger brains than I that coordinate all that and I honestly don’t keep up with new bands or new music,” he adds.
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“[I’m] stuck listening to the same music my parents listened to when I was forming myself as a little human,” Root continues. “And I purposely don’t listen to or pay attention to what’s ‘trending’ or what’s happening at the moment so as to not get influenced by anything.”
Speaking to Guitar World earlier this year, guitarist and composer Tyler Bates, who has been part of Manson’s band across four albums since 2015, defended sticking by the singer despite the allegations.
“I had to do my homework,” he said. “I’m not endorsing any behavior other than healthy behavior.”
Elsewhere, Jim Root has recently discussed being a rare vanguard for Teles in metal. His slew of signature guitars will be vital components during next year’s Worldwide (sic)est stadium tour.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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