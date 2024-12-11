“The pick that makes guitar easier”: Introducing the PickTwist – a new 3D pick that will make you a better player… and never slip out your hand

The pick’s ergonomic and self-centering design is the result of two years of rigorous prototype testing

PickTwist
(Image credit: PickTwist)

A Kickstarter campaign is set to launch for a brand new guitar pick, which has been boldly badged by its maker as “the pick that makes guitar easier”.

PickTwist is an innovative new approach to a guitarist’s best friend. Its 3D and ergonomically focused design may look like it’s been mangled by crunching metallic jaws, but there’s method in the madness here: it might just be a left-field solution to common guitar pick pitfalls.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.