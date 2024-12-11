“The pick that makes guitar easier”: Introducing the PickTwist – a new 3D pick that will make you a better player… and never slip out your hand
The pick’s ergonomic and self-centering design is the result of two years of rigorous prototype testing
A Kickstarter campaign is set to launch for a brand new guitar pick, which has been boldly badged by its maker as “the pick that makes guitar easier”.
PickTwist is an innovative new approach to a guitarist’s best friend. Its 3D and ergonomically focused design may look like it’s been mangled by crunching metallic jaws, but there’s method in the madness here: it might just be a left-field solution to common guitar pick pitfalls.
According to the brains behind PickTwist, pick slippages, unwanted hand tension, troubles nailing pinch harmonics, dead tone, and losing focus on your fretting hand are all the result of poor pick quality. This new “self-centering guitar pick” promises to remedy all of that.
Not only that, it will apparently help you excel as a player, with one early PickTwist punter declaring, “Playing technical stuff is easier.”
The PickTwist arrives after over two years of development, during which “hundreds of different ideas” were tested by experienced and new players alike. The development team promises that its invention will be “a game-changer for musicians of all levels” thanks to its weirdly warped visage.
Further still, the curious contours of the pick make it “impossible for the pick to slip off your fingers” while relieving picking hand tension over long playing sessions. In addition, pinch harmonics are said to become “super easy” with one of these in your grip, while the guitar tone it helps foster has been described as “modern [and] full of clarity and definition”.
There is no mention of the cost of the Kickstarter campaign's respective tiers, but it looks like the PickTwist will come in a variety of colors, including red, green, and pink. It’s likely the different colors will equate to different thicknesses, as per other manufacturers.
“It's been a lot of trial and error, but we've settled on a design that helps reduce fatigue from long sessions as PickTwist's shape keeps to the musician's ideal hand position,” says PickTwist.
The campaign is due to launch on January 15.
Head to Kickstarter for more.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.