Best acoustic guitar picks 2024: our choice of picks for acoustic playing from Dunlop, D'Addario, and more

The connection between player and instrument is of paramount importance, both emotionally and physically. That point at which the two things meet plays a huge part in the sound that you hear, which is why having one of the best acoustic guitar picks really could make all the difference.

You might think it’s just a piece of plastic that you hit the strings with, and essentially it is. However, the material, thickness, shape – even how the edges are angled – can all make a difference to your tone and how you physically attack the strings.

A D'Addario Casein 346 Wide PickBest overall
1. D'Addario Casein 346

Delivering a performance that's warm and refined, we love the D’Addario Casein picks for acoustic guitars. A modern alternative to tortoise shell, the wide design makes them great for strumming chords.

> Read more below

A Jim Dunlop Primetone 1.3mm guitar pickBest beginner
2. Jim Dunlop Primetone

Primetone picks are nice and bright with lots of clarity and articulation. They’re good quality picks, but they’re not too costly which makes them great for beginner acoustic players.

> Read more below

A Jim Dunlop Tortex .88mm guitar pickBest budget
3. Jim Dunlop Tortex .88mm

Probably the most popular picks out there, the Jim Dunlop Tortex range is everywhere. They are superb value for money and come in a variety of sizes, but we love the .88mm.

> Read more below

