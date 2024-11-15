“The world may not be ready for this”: Meet the D.U.M.Bucker – a fully functioning, monstrous eight-coil pickup that you might actually be able to buy

Some guitarists prefer to take a minimalist approach to their gear, and find a single humbucker – or maybe even a sole single-coil – to be plenty. Likewise, many simply crave the classic neck and bridge ’bucker duo, while others prefer a triple stack of single-coils. But how about a pickup that has, erm, eight-coils?

Well, that’s exactly what luthier Ian Pender and Five Star Guitars have masterminded with the D.U.M.Bucker – an absurd, yet full functioning, octa-coil that you might actually be able to get your hands on.

“The world may not be ready for this,” Five Star Guitars admits as an unlucky test pilot can be seen donning multiple layers of ear-protection equipment in a promotional demo video.

He then plugs into a classy-looking Mesa Boogie amp head and cab – which honestly deserve better – and showcases to the world just how dumb the D.U.M.Bucker truly is.

The banshee-level of screaming feedback is instantaneous, likely causing all dogs within a five-mile radius to cry. But, surprisingly, it works.

While it may be hard to hear the pickup’s guinea pig bellowing over the top of an open power chord, he does indeed cry, “Totally usable, yeah!” to deem the experiment a success.

Astonishingly, it comprises eight Frankenstein'd single-coils – or is that four humbuckers? – that total a whopping 48 pole pieces. Furthermore, the pickup's apparent success and meme-level popularity has resulted in Pender actually making the D.U.M.Bucker available to a select few guitar players.

As per a series of comments, only five will be made, and to prove the electrical monstrosity is real, Pender has released a further A/B video with a puny Squier Strat pitted against the octa-pickup beast. The jump in girth is massive, and we’d love to see someone tame the beast and let it shine.

The D.U.Mbucker is “a once-in-a-generation mind-blowing, speaker-melting, and eviction notice of tone”, with Five Star saying, “You thought about it, we've built it”.

There is currently no word on when the pickup will be released, or its cost, but it looks like it could be coming soon (that is, if it hasn't already been snapped up in preorders), so warn your neighbors.

Head to Ian Pender's Instagram channel for more information regarding pre-orders, if you dare.