Best tube amps under $500 in 2023: get that classic, warm tone for less money

If you’re on a budget and you’re seeking the unmistakable warmth and organic breakup of a tube amp as you’ve heard on so many classic records over the decades, then our guide to the best tube amps under $500 is for you.

Tube amps have been used to create some of the most iconic guitar tones ever heard. From country and pop to hard rock and heavy metal, tube amps are the preferred choice for many guitar players. They offer a certain feel, sound and response that helps them play with expression, dynamics and emotion. You can also push the tubes to get them to break up naturally, giving you beautiful driven tones. There are some incredible non-tube options out there – modeling is getting better than ever, for example – but sometimes you just can’t beat the real thing!

When compared to solid state and modeling amps, valve amps tend to be more expensive – however, we’ve rounded up our pick of the best tube amps under $500 to show that you don’t have to spend loads to get great tone. Recent price increases across all walks of life have pushed the price of many budget amps - that were previously under our $500 cap - over the mark, but we’ve still included a few of these, as they still represent great value for money.

Best tube amps under $500: Guitar World recommends

If we’re choosing just one amplifier on this list, then it’s got to be the Blackstar HT-1R MKII. It offers amazing value for money, as well as a wide range of tube amp tones – from beautiful cleans to all-out distortion. There are two voices per channel, as well as onboard reverb so you’ve got a lot of scope to nail the sound that's in your head.

Another really well-priced budget tube amp is the Monoprice Stage Right (or Harley Benton TUBE15 in the UK). This has loads of range with its gain knob to cater to lots of different playing styles, plus everything is delivered by a quality 12” Celestion speaker.

Best tube amps under $500: Product guide

1. Blackstar HT-1R MKII Bets for big sound in a compact package Our expert review: Specifications Wattage: 1W Tubes: ECC83 preamp, ECC82 power amp Speaker: 1 x 8” Blackstar Designed Channels: 2 (2 voices for each) Reverb?: Y Today's Best Deals View at Thomann View at Gear 4 Music Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Lots of different sounds + Great driven tone + USB output for recording + On board reverb Reasons to avoid - The bigger versions do sound better

The Blackstar HT-1R has everything you could want in a budget tube amp. It’s got a lovely, warm sounding clean channel that, when pushed, can deliver some amazing on the edge of breakup tones that are lusted after by blues and rock players. There’s a separate overdrive channel that’s perfect for any style of rock, and even metal when the gain is turned up.

We love how the two channels both have two different voices, giving you a total of four core sounds. It makes it super versatile, so no matter what style of music you play, you’ll be able to get a great, genuine tube amp tone from it. There’s a really simple EQ knob as well as onboard reverb. It’s even got a USB output on the back so you can plug directly into your computer and record tube tones, without the need for any sort of microphone or preamp.

The Blackstar HT-1R MKII is compact, so will fit in most spaces around the house, but sounds massive!

2. Harley Benton TUBE15 / Monoprice Stage Right Best for range of tones Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Wattage: 15W (switchable to 1W) Tubes: 3x ECC83/12AX7 Speaker: 1 x 12” Celestion 8 Ohm Channels: 1 Reverb?: Y Today's Best Deals View at Thomann View at Thomann Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Good amount of gain + Quality tones + Great speaker + Real spring reverb Reasons to avoid - Footswitchable channels would be great

This is a straight-up, budget single-channel tube amp, fitted with a good quality 12” Celestion speaker. It’s rated at 15W, but you’ve got the option to reduce the output to 1W so you can manage the volume a little easier when playing at home.

First up, we’ve listed what look like two amps, but they’re basically the same thing. In Europe, you’re going to have an easier time getting hold of the Harley Benton Tube 15, whereas in the US, the Monoprice Stage Right is more obtainable. They’re the same in terms of spec, and actually look identical apart from a few minor details, so there’s every chance they’re made in the same factory.

This is a real no-nonsense amp – it’s got a single channel that you can dial gain into. There’s actually quite a lot of gain available, so if you’re after something to deliver heavy, chunky tones then this could well be it. It’s very easy to get great tones from this amp: if you want jangly, sparkly cleans, it can do that. Chimey, slightly overdriven sounds? Yep! Crank the gain and you’ll get everything from crunch to seriously hard rock tones easily. Very versatile and definitely one of the best tube amps under $500.

3. Fender Pro Junior IV SE Best for ease of use Our expert review: Specifications Wattage: 15W Tubes: 2x 12AX7, 2x EL84 Speaker: 1 x 10” Fender Special Design Channels: 1 Reverb?: N Today's Best Deals Check Thomann Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Amazing tones + Superb pedal platform Reasons to avoid - Have to crank it for breakup - Very little tone tweaking

It doesn’t get much more simple than this. The Fender Pro Junior IV SE sports just a volume and tone knob and can dish out a wide array of tones. If you’re wanting to play at quiet volumes, then this is strictly a clean amp. To get any crunch out of it, you’ll need to turn it up. It’s a 15W tube amp so it’s fairly loud, and you could probably make this work for some small gigs.

The Fender-designed speaker keeps the price down but still sounds great, with a nice, tight bottom end and classic Fender style sparkle. Up to around 5, the amp remains fairly clean, depending on the pickups you’re using with it. Past that, you start getting organic, fat-sounding overdrive. Push it up to full, and it sounds huge – you’d be surprised that this small amp can make such a noise.

It’s not the most versatile amp, nor is it going to be practical for everyone, but with both clean and driven tones, it sounds absolutely superb.

Read the full Fender Pro Junior IV SE review

4. Marshall Origin 5 Best for classic rock crunch Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Wattage: 5W (switchable to 0.5W) Tubes: 2 x ECC83, 1 x EL84 Speaker: 1 x 8” Celestion Eight-15 Channels: 1 Reverb?: N Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Check Thomann Reasons to buy + Looks great + Clasic Marshall tones + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - A lot boxier sounding than the bigger models

The Origin series takes a lot of inspiration from Marshall's famed Plexi amps. It’s got a really nice, old-school rock’n’roll sound to it. You can get some great clean tones from it, but crank the volume and you’ll start to hear that classic Marshall crunch. The pull boost makes it even easier to get a nice overdrive from it as well as manageable volume levels, as does the low output option.

The Origin 20 does sound more open because of its bigger speaker, but at this price point 5W is perfect for home practice or jamming with friends. It’s super simple and easy to use – it’s literally just five knobs, so it’s hard to get a bad sound out of it!

5. Vox AC4 The best for Vox AC tone... obviously! Our expert review: Specifications Wattage: 4W Tubes: 2 x 12AX7 (preamp), 1 x EL84 (power amp) Speaker: 1 x 12″ Celestion VX12 Custom Channels: 1 Reverb?: N Today's Best Deals Check Thomann Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Legendary Vox AC tone + So easy to dial in a great sound + Beautiful cleans and crunch tones Reasons to avoid - Too limited for some players

The Vox AC series is legendary in the world of amps. Closely associated with musical movements like the British Invasion and Britpop, the chimey, glassy sound of Vox amps can be heard on some of the most iconic albums ever recorded.

The Vox AC4 is an incredibly easy-to-use 4W tube amp, boasting a fantastic sounding 12” Celestion speaker which can throw out a surprising amount of volume. If you want lush clean tones, then you can very easily dial that in. However, there’s also a separate gain knob with which you can introduce some beautiful overdrive. There’s enough gain here to cater for blues and rock, though heavier players might want something a bit better suited (that said – it reacts really well to boost and drive pedals).

In terms of added features, there isn’t much going on – there’s no reverb, or line inputs, though you can link it up to an external cab to move more air. This is a straight-up, no-nonsense rock’n’roll tube amp, and definitely one of the best tube amps under $500.

6. Bugera V22 Infinium The best for small gigs Our expert review: Specifications Wattage: 22W Tubes: 3 x 12AX7, 2 x EL84 Speaker: 1 x 12″ Turbosound Channels: 2 Reverb?: Y Today's Best Deals View at Andertons View at Amazon Check Thomann Reasons to buy + Variety of sounds available + Feature-packed + 22W is quite loud Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t look the best - Can get a bit honky!

This is a pretty high-spec amp with amazing clean and distorted tones, and a mighty 22W of power. Around this price point, this is very unusual so it’s absolutely worthy of inclusion in our pick of the best tube amps under $500.

It has been designed with a sort of boutique amp style approach. It does clean and pushed clean, on the edge of breakup thing really well. However, there’s a bit more to it than that – there’s a fair bit of gain available so if you want to shred, then here’s an amp for you. Certain settings, particularly with the boost engaged, can sound a bit ‘honky’ in the midrange, but you can avoid that.

It’s also packed full of features. There’s reverb onboard for a start, two footswitchable channels, a boost switch, normal and bright inputs, Bugera's own Tube Life Multiplier technology (can help extend how long the tubes last) and triode/pentode switch on the back. This last feature lets you switch between two different modes of operation to change how it sounds and reacts to your playing.

View our Bugera V22 Infinium review video

7. Marshall DSL1CR Best for a wide range of classic Marshall tube tones Our expert review: Specifications Wattage: 1W (switchable to 0.1W) Tubes: 2 x ECC83, 1 x ECC82 Speaker: 1 x 8" Celestion Eight 15 Channels: 2 Reverb?: Y Today's Best Deals View at Thomann View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Two channels + Celestion speaker + Covers a lot of ground Reasons to avoid - 8” speaker can get a bit boxy - More expensive in the US

Ok, so this is a little north of $500 in the US, but it’s hard to ignore the Marshall DSL1C when looking at the best affordable tube amps around this price point. Arguably the most famous and recognizable amp brand in the world, players from every genre have looked to Marshall for their guitar tone over the years.

This is a twin channel 1W tube amp that delivers everything from shimmering cleans to all-out distortion. If you’re after the mid-gain, classic rock crunch that Marshalls are so well known for, then you’re more than catered for with this amp.

We love that they’ve used a Celestion speaker on this – the quality of tones you can get from this amp is really impressive. Pedals enthusiasts will like that there’s an effects loop built into it, plus the studio grade reverb sounds incredible. In addition to the three-band EQ, you’ve also got a tone shift switch which helps you cut some of the mids even more, meaning you can really hone in on your tone.

8. Supro Delta King 10 Best for old school looks and tone Our expert review: Specifications Wattage: 5W Tubes: 12AX7, 6V6 Speaker: 1 x 10” Supro DK10 Channels: 2 Reverb?: Y Today's Best Deals View at Thomann Preorder at Andertons Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Nice vintage tones + Boost switch handy + Can cover a lot of ground Reasons to avoid - Look isn’t for everyone - It’s a little over $500

This is certainly one of the best looking tube amps, with a distinctive ’50s styling. The Supra Delta King is very much an old-school tube amp. It’s easy to use, and could well be the perfect home accompaniment for rock and blues players.

It’s got a fantastic clean tone – nice and bassy, but still with lovely, sparkly high frequencies. Then there’s a drive switch – how much gain you get depends on where you set the volume. This is by no means a metal machine, but there’s quite a bit of gain on tap to cater for most rock players, especially those that are looking to recreate vintage tones. The boost switch then gives you a little bit more, and is perfect for solos.

You’d struggle to do any serious gigging with this, unless you’ve got it mic’d up, but for home use and jamming with friends, it’s more than loud enough.

Best tube amps for under $500: Buying advice

How much does a good tube amp cost? Our aim for this guide was to select the best tube amps under $500, but you might notice that a few of the above options actually sit just over that price point. In the last couple of years, the price of tubes has gone up which has made budget amps of this kind a little bit harder to source. Some of the most popular amp companies are based in the UK too, so, whilst they might work out at under $500 over there after the exchange rate, after customs charges etc, they work out a little more expensive in the US. A great alternative to the best tube amps under $500 is a hybrid amp. These utilize a tube in the preamp section so you get that organic breakup and warmth, but usually work out cheaper.

Is the tube amp sound for me? One of the main considerations to make when shopping for a budget tube amp is its core sound. If you’re into heavier music, then you’re going to want something with plenty of gain on tap, otherwise, you’ll need some pedals. Some of these amps have more than one channel, so you can quickly go from clean to distorted. The Marshall DSL1C and Blackstar HT1R both have great sounding clean and dirty channels. Other amps are a little more subdued and might be more of a single channel beast. These are great for playing with a clean tone, though you’ll probably also be able to dial in some nice, bluesy overdrive too.

What other features do tube amps have? Size and power is another thing. With these amps being at the cheaper end of things, most of them are fairly low in power. You might get away with something like an AC4 or the Pro Junior SE at a gig, but it would need to be well mic’d up. That said, the Bugera V22 Infinium is powerful enough for small gigs with its 22W of tube power. The physicality of the smaller amps can be useful for home use too. They take up less space, so fit more easily in a bedroom, living room, office etc. If you’ve always wanted a compact tube practice amp to hand at home, then these are a great shout!

How we choose the best tube amps under $500

You can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing guitar products so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

At Guitar World, we understand it can be difficult finding a quality tube amp that won't break the bank. Our team of experienced musicians has delved into the world of tube amps, rigorously testing various models in real-world scenarios, to present you with practical and reliable recommendations.

Our handpicked selection of the best tube amps under $500 offers exceptional performance, delivering that coveted tube warmth and tone at an affordable price point. We carefully evaluate factors like tone versatility, build quality, power, and user-friendliness, ensuring that these amplifiers represent outstanding value for money.

With Guitar World as your trusted guide, explore our recommended tube amps that have been thoroughly vetted by fellow musicians. Discover the options that will take your guitar playing to new heights, all while keeping your budget in mind. Unleash the power of tubes without compromising on quality, and let Guitar World assist you in finding the perfect tube amp that complements your playing style and musical preferences.

