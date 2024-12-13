“Even those who couldn’t afford carved tops, fancy inlays or binding weren’t expected to compromise on their tone”: The tonal mysteries of Gibson’s P-90 dog-ear pickups, which got their due in the Les Paul Junior

A lightweight mahogany body and a wraptail bridge virtually guarantees great tone – and the P-90 pickup is an electrifying addition

A close-up of the P-90 in a Les Paul Junior doublecut
(Image credit: Future / Adam Gasson)

Until 1957, the P-90 was Gibson’s premium pickup, fitted to artist-endorsed jazz boxes and ‘student model’ solidbodies alike.

Even those who couldn’t afford carved tops, fancy inlays or binding weren’t expected to compromise on their tone. And when it came to Juniors, from the earliest single-cut 1954 models to the last of the SG Juniors, one thing remained constant: the pickup was always a P-90 under a plastic cover with pointed ends that inspired the nickname ‘dog ear’. This style of P-90 carried over from Gibson’s archtops.

