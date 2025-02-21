“For power Stratocaster playing”: The tones of Joe Bonamassa’s obscure “Greenburst” Strat have been brought to the masses with new Seymour Duncan signature pickups

Joe Bonamassa has launched his latest signature pickup set with Seymour Duncan, this time based on the tonal delights of the obscure 1964 Greenburst Stratocaster he acquired in 2023.

The Joe Bonamassa “Greenburst” Stratocaster Pickup Set has been described as a faithful capture of one of the besuited bluesman’s most cherished instruments. The single-coils feature “precisely staggered Alnico 5 magnets and an authentic design that recreates the magic of this special '64 Strat”.

The pickups are handcrafted in the Seymour Duncan Custom Shop, and they include gray bottom flatwork and a pad-printed signature from JoBo for a more exclusive touch.

Bonamassa’s rare Strat pre-dates the firm’s much-mired CBS-owned era, with the gray flatwork pickups of the Greenburst’s time adored for a “notably punchy sound and higher output” that sets them apart from their later counterparts.

Watching JoBo’s playthrough, the twang and bite of the pickups cannot be disputed. It's also impressive how close the tone is when he swaps the guitar out for another Greenburst pickup-loaded Strat. It's very close indeed.

“It's for power Stratocaster playing,” Bonamassa says of the newly created set. “It's not subtle! It's the power and projection of the gray bottom characteristics that really balance out the front, middle, and treble positions.”

Made with period-correct wiring and the aforementioned staggered magnets, no corners have been cut to replicate the tone of the Greenburst, a guitar he called an “instant star” when he first laid eyes on it.

The guitarist has a knack for ultra-rare gear finds, even if it means taking exhaustive measures, like a 15-year search for Lowell George’s Dumble Overdrive Special amp. For a man whose home-turned-gear-museum has been the subject of two Reverb documentaries, though, the fact the Greenburst stands as one of his finest finds is quite the achievement.

Bonamassa bought the Strat in question from revered vintage guitar emporium Norman's Rare Guitars in early 2023. Its green finish – clearly not a stock colorway – had initially piqued his interest, and it's believed that the guitar's repaint was done in the 1970s at the latest.

The Joe Bonamassa “Greenburst” Stratocaster Pickup Set costs $375. The first 500 sets sold will have an aged finish. They will also include limited-edition packaging and a certificate of authenticity signed by Bonamassa and Seymour Duncan.

Head to the Seymour Duncan Custom Shop for more details.