“I get a call at 2am from my neighbor saying, ‘The fire department’s here.’ It could’ve swept right up the side and took the whole thing out”: Joe Bonamassa’s mythical Nerdville gear haul was almost completely destroyed in a fire

Bonamassa opened the doors to Nerdville to Reverb for a 40-minute mini-documentary, in which he shows off some of the most valuable guitars in his world-renowned collection

Joe Bonamassa at the Nerdville Museum holding a Fender Stratocaster
(Image credit: Future)

Joe Bonamassa’s gear collection – which is housed at the world-renowned Nerdville museum – is the stuff of legend.

Few will ever get the chance to enter the museum, but fortunately for the average guitar fan, online gear retailer Reverb was recently allowed inside to film a mini-documentary on the building’s bounty.

Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.