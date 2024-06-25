“The crown jewel of my amplifier collection”: Joe Bonamassa has bought Lowell George’s Dumble Overdrive Special Reverb after a 15-year quest

The amp and its matching cab were last played on June 28, 1979 – the night before the Little Feat legend died at the age of 34

Joe Bonamassa playing live and Lowell George's Dumble Overdrive Special Reverb
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images / Joe Bonamassa/Instagram)

Joe Bonamassa’s Nerdville guitar amp collection has just welcomed its newest member: Lowell George’s Dumble Overdrive Special Reverb (ODSR).

According to its new custodian, the legendary amp was last played on June 28, 1979, the night before Little Feat’s often overlooked guitar genius died at the age of 34.

