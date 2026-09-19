My pick of the best guitar gear launched this week: Fractal blinks first, Tim Henson gets more signature gear, and Joan Jett’s iconic Epiphone triumphantly returns

Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly gear round-up, your one-stop-shop for keeping up to date with what’s been happening in the big wide world of guitar gear over the past seven days.

From new electric guitars to amp modeler updates, the guitar industry is never short of fresh releases, and it can sometimes be hard to stay in the loop with every new launch.

To make things a little easier, we’ve put together an essential must-read guide that will cover the major releases, the boutique drops, and everything in between.

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Below you'll find my personal highlights from the week, along with plenty of honorable mentions for the new gear you might have missed. Agree with my picks? Have a highlight of your own? Let us know in the comments.

Gibson DES Series

(Image credit: Gibson)

During his tenure as Gibson CEO, Cesar Gueikian learned the art of guitar building. He made a bunch of limited models, played by a bunch of different artists, some of which were auctioned off for charity. One even made it onto the stage for Back to the Beginning.

They were all made under the DES umbrella, an acronym for Gueikian’s catchphrase: “Do Epic Shit”. Now, a formal DES line has been unveiled by the Gibson Custom Shop.

There is one of each model: a Les Paul, SG, ES, Explorer, Flying V and Victory, all with Ghost Burst colorways and new ELEV8 humbuckers. They look pretty darn cool. Oh, and to mark the release, Gueikian has released a new single that features Mateus Asato.

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They will be available exclusively through the Gibson website and at select Gibson Garage locations worldwide.

Schecter Nick Johnston V

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Are you really a Mastodon guitarist if you don’t have multiple Silverburst signature guitars? Bill Kelliher has one. Troy Sanders has a bass of the same finish. Nick Johnston got his first in February this year. Now, he’s got another – and it’s even more Mastodon than the last.

Johnston, the virtuoso who became Brent Hinds’ permanent replacement in the band last year, was given an Atomic Mercury (read: Silverburst) HH S-style earlier this year. This time, he’s opted for a more metal shape. And you’ll forgive us for saying it heavily reminds us of Brent Hinds’ Epiphone V from a while back.

It’s kitted out to the hilt, with a nine-piece wenge/purpleheart/maple neck, as well as a 14” radius ebony fingerboard and NJ Signature Atom-Bucker pickups. It looks the part. Definitely sounds the part. It will look right at home on stage with Mastodon.

ALSO LAUNCHED THIS WEEK...

Martin 16 Series

Command the Room: Meet the Refreshed 16 Series - YouTube Watch On

Martin has refreshed and rebooted the 16 series, unveiling fresh body shapes (including a slope-shouldered dreadnought), all-solid-wood constructions, new colorways and updated electronics.

For more: Martin

Sterling by Music Man StingRay II Cory Wong

(Image credit: Sterling By Music Man)

Funk king Cory Wong has brought the StingRay bass body shape to Sterling by Music Man’s guitar lineup. It’s an affordable version of the Ernie Ball Music Man variant that made headlines back in 2025.

For more: Sterling by Music Man

Joan Jett Epiphone Olympic Special

(Image credit: Epiphone)

Joan Jett’s iconic Olympic Special has been brought back to celebrate the 45th anniversaries of the rock legend’s two most iconic albums. What a way to mark the occasion.

For more: Epiphone

Mono x Tim Henson M80 Classic Dual Electric Guitar Case

Introducing the MONO x Tim Henson M80 Classic Dual Electric Guitar Case - YouTube Watch On

Mono’s first artist-developed gigbag, this has been designed in collaboration with Polyphia’s Tim Henson. It flaunts a square-patterned front panel, off-white plush interior and a Polyphia metal badge.

For more: Mono

MXR Slash Talk Box

(Image credit: Getty Images / MXR)

He might be best known for his love of wah, but Slash is also partial to a bit of talk box action. So much so, in fact, that MXR has made him a signature version.

For more: Reverb

Gibson x Baggs HiFi DNA Pickup system

This Is the HiFi DNA | Gibson x Baggs | HiFi DNA Advanced Bridge Plate Pickup - YouTube Watch On

Gibson and Baggs (not L.R. Baggs anymore) have partnered for the HiFi DNA pickup system, which might just revolutionize acoustic amplification.

For more: Gibson

EHX Adrian Belew Echoflanger

Electro-Harmonix Adrian Belew Echoflanger Pedal | Limited, Signature Edition - YouTube Watch On

EHX has partnered with prog legend Adrian Belew for his signature Echoflanger, which puts his most famous sounds into a limited-edition stompbox.

For more: EHX

Fender Lee Sklar Precision Bass

The Lee Sklar Precision Bass | Artist Signature Series | Fender - YouTube Watch On

Lee Sklar is one of the most iconic session bassists of all time. Now, Fender has honored him with a recreation of the P-Bass he played on some of his most notable contributions.

For more: Fender

Gibson Custom SJ-200 and Hummingbird Elegant Koa

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These aren’t just your regular SJ-200 and Hummingbird acoustics. These are Elegant Koa SJ-200 and Hummingbird acoustics. They’re made from koa, and they sure are elegant.

For more: Gibson

El Cabron Custom Black Corp

(Image credit: Lauzon Music)

A pointed message from Mike Eldred to his former employer Fender? Potentially. Fender’s ex-Custom Shop head has unveiled the El Carbon Black Corp. Make of that body slogan what you will.

For more: El Cabron

Fractal x NAM

(Image credit: Future)

This is a big deal. Fractal has become the first of the modeler world’s Big 3 to partner with TONE3000 for NAM compatibility. The tide is certainly shifting in the digital amp and effects world.

Yamaha F7 Series

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha expands its acoustic lineup with the F7 series. It comprises the concert-style FS7 and dreadnought-inspired FG7, with each offering solid Sitka spruce tops, rosewood or mahogany back and sides, and Atmosfeel pickup systems.

For more: Yamaha

Mesa/Boogie 90s Triple Rectifier Standard

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Mesa/Boogie has brought back the '90s Triple Rectifier Standard, which means you can get the famed heavy rock amp in a more affordable standard black dress configuration with an aluminum-look Diamond Plate face.

For more: Mesa/Boogie

Reverend Billy Corgan Z-One Infinite Sadness

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

A milestone model for the Smashing Pumpkins frontman, built to celebrate 30 years of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. Nice pickup covers, gorgeous finish, lovely SP artwork. 10/10.

For more: Reverend

Reverend Standard series

Two drops from Reverend this week, the other is the new Standard Series. Think frills-free, no-nonsense, high-performance. There’s a few different body shapes and finishes on tap. A great addition to the Reverend stable.

For more: Reverend