My pick of the best guitar gear launched this week: Fractal blinks first, Tim Henson gets more signature gear, and Joan Jett’s iconic Epiphone triumphantly returns

Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly gear round-up, your one-stop-shop for keeping up to date with what’s been happening in the big wide world of guitar gear over the past seven days.
From new electric guitars to amp modeler updates, the guitar industry is never short of fresh releases, and it can sometimes be hard to stay in the loop with every new launch.
To make things a little easier, we’ve put together an essential must-read guide that will cover the major releases, the boutique drops, and everything in between.
Below you'll find my personal highlights from the week, along with plenty of honorable mentions for the new gear you might have missed. Agree with my picks? Have a highlight of your own? Let us know in the comments.
Gibson DES Series
During his tenure as Gibson CEO, Cesar Gueikian learned the art of guitar building. He made a bunch of limited models, played by a bunch of different artists, some of which were auctioned off for charity. One even made it onto the stage for Back to the Beginning.
They were all made under the DES umbrella, an acronym for Gueikian’s catchphrase: “Do Epic Shit”. Now, a formal DES line has been unveiled by the Gibson Custom Shop.
There is one of each model: a Les Paul, SG, ES, Explorer, Flying V and Victory, all with Ghost Burst colorways and new ELEV8 humbuckers. They look pretty darn cool. Oh, and to mark the release, Gueikian has released a new single that features Mateus Asato.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
They will be available exclusively through the Gibson website and at select Gibson Garage locations worldwide.
Schecter Nick Johnston V
Are you really a Mastodon guitarist if you don’t have multiple Silverburst signature guitars? Bill Kelliher has one. Troy Sanders has a bass of the same finish. Nick Johnston got his first in February this year. Now, he’s got another – and it’s even more Mastodon than the last.
Johnston, the virtuoso who became Brent Hinds’ permanent replacement in the band last year, was given an Atomic Mercury (read: Silverburst) HH S-style earlier this year. This time, he’s opted for a more metal shape. And you’ll forgive us for saying it heavily reminds us of Brent Hinds’ Epiphone V from a while back.
It’s kitted out to the hilt, with a nine-piece wenge/purpleheart/maple neck, as well as a 14” radius ebony fingerboard and NJ Signature Atom-Bucker pickups. It looks the part. Definitely sounds the part. It will look right at home on stage with Mastodon.
ALSO LAUNCHED THIS WEEK...
Martin 16 Series
Martin has refreshed and rebooted the 16 series, unveiling fresh body shapes (including a slope-shouldered dreadnought), all-solid-wood constructions, new colorways and updated electronics.
For more: Martin
Sterling by Music Man StingRay II Cory Wong
Funk king Cory Wong has brought the StingRay bass body shape to Sterling by Music Man’s guitar lineup. It’s an affordable version of the Ernie Ball Music Man variant that made headlines back in 2025.
For more: Sterling by Music Man
Joan Jett Epiphone Olympic Special
Joan Jett’s iconic Olympic Special has been brought back to celebrate the 45th anniversaries of the rock legend’s two most iconic albums. What a way to mark the occasion.
For more: Epiphone
Mono x Tim Henson M80 Classic Dual Electric Guitar Case
Mono’s first artist-developed gigbag, this has been designed in collaboration with Polyphia’s Tim Henson. It flaunts a square-patterned front panel, off-white plush interior and a Polyphia metal badge.
For more: Mono
MXR Slash Talk Box
He might be best known for his love of wah, but Slash is also partial to a bit of talk box action. So much so, in fact, that MXR has made him a signature version.
For more: Reverb
Gibson x Baggs HiFi DNA Pickup system
Gibson and Baggs (not L.R. Baggs anymore) have partnered for the HiFi DNA pickup system, which might just revolutionize acoustic amplification.
For more: Gibson
EHX Adrian Belew Echoflanger
EHX has partnered with prog legend Adrian Belew for his signature Echoflanger, which puts his most famous sounds into a limited-edition stompbox.
For more: EHX
Fender Lee Sklar Precision Bass
Lee Sklar is one of the most iconic session bassists of all time. Now, Fender has honored him with a recreation of the P-Bass he played on some of his most notable contributions.
For more: Fender
Gibson Custom SJ-200 and Hummingbird Elegant Koa
These aren’t just your regular SJ-200 and Hummingbird acoustics. These are Elegant Koa SJ-200 and Hummingbird acoustics. They’re made from koa, and they sure are elegant.
For more: Gibson
El Cabron Custom Black Corp
A pointed message from Mike Eldred to his former employer Fender? Potentially. Fender’s ex-Custom Shop head has unveiled the El Carbon Black Corp. Make of that body slogan what you will.
For more: El Cabron
Fractal x NAM
This is a big deal. Fractal has become the first of the modeler world’s Big 3 to partner with TONE3000 for NAM compatibility. The tide is certainly shifting in the digital amp and effects world.
Yamaha F7 Series
Yamaha expands its acoustic lineup with the F7 series. It comprises the concert-style FS7 and dreadnought-inspired FG7, with each offering solid Sitka spruce tops, rosewood or mahogany back and sides, and Atmosfeel pickup systems.
For more: Yamaha
Mesa/Boogie 90s Triple Rectifier Standard
Mesa/Boogie has brought back the '90s Triple Rectifier Standard, which means you can get the famed heavy rock amp in a more affordable standard black dress configuration with an aluminum-look Diamond Plate face.
For more: Mesa/Boogie
Reverend Billy Corgan Z-One Infinite Sadness
A milestone model for the Smashing Pumpkins frontman, built to celebrate 30 years of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. Nice pickup covers, gorgeous finish, lovely SP artwork. 10/10.
For more: Reverend
Reverend Standard series
Two drops from Reverend this week, the other is the new Standard Series. Think frills-free, no-nonsense, high-performance. There’s a few different body shapes and finishes on tap. A great addition to the Reverend stable.
For more: Reverend
- What's your favorite new gear release of the week? Let us know in the comments below.
Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor, and has been writing and editing for the site for five years. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 19 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. During his GW career, he’s interviewed Peter Frampton, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Matteo Mancuso and more, and has profiled the CEOs of Guitar Center and Fender.
When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt performs with indie rock duo Esme Emerson, and has previously opened for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Keane, Japanese House and Good Neighbours.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.