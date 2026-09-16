“The most natural, studio‑grade live tone ever achieved from an acoustic guitar”: Gibson and Baggs might have just revolutionized acoustic guitar pickups
The new HiFi DNA pickup system uses dual sensors to make it sound like you’re stepping inside the guitar
Gibson is continuing to invest in the future of pickup technology. This time, it’s collaborating with Baggs to take acoustic guitar amplification to the next level with the all-new HiFi DNA pickup system.
After unveiling its new Alnico 8 magnet-powered ELEV8 humbuckers last week, it’s now bringing that same love to its electro-acoustic instruments. Excitingly, Gibson and Baggs – recently rebranded from LR Baggs – believe their new system is “the most natural, studio‑grade live tone ever achieved from an acoustic guitar.”
It’s bold talk, of course, but the collab reckons it has the evidence to back up its claim. Promising “high-fidelity, unprecedented realism, dynamic nuance,” it hinges on a dual Class A preamp architecture, which treats each sensor as its own studio channel.
That means each sensor runs through its own custom-voiced preamp before the signals are blended. The priority is keeping articulation pure and avoiding unintended interactions between the pickups.
A new sensor platform has also been designed and is said to be lighter, larger, and more responsive than previous formats. It’s crafted to react to the guitar as a whole, so it feels like you’re stepping inside the guitar itself, rather than hearing it amplified through a pickup.
Lloyd R. Baggs, Founder of Baggs, calls the system a “a big leap forward”.
“One of the discoveries that excited me most was bringing dual preamps to market,” he says. “We’ve known for years how powerful that architecture is, but it was never before feasible at scale.
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“Now, each sensor has its own preamp stage before they’re blended, which keeps both signals pristine. If you combine two mic diaphragms – or two piezos – before amplification, they tug on each other, and the sound can get muddy. Separating them preserves every detail.”
“The two sensors work almost like a pair of choir mics: each hears a different part of the instrument, with enough overlap to feel natural and enough focus to stay immediate,” he adds.
“You get ambiance without losing attack, space without losing touch. It’s a new way of hearing and capturing the acoustic guitar – clear, alive, and deeply connected to the player.”
“What we’re able to do now is capture the true timbre and full dynamic range of a real acoustic guitar – so the player’s touch, nuance, and personality finally come through on stage the way they do in the room,” adds Robi Johns, Sr. Product Development Manager at Gibson Acoustic.
For now, the system is available exclusively in a range of Gibson acoustics, but aftermarket systems will be available later. The range includes classics like an SJ-200, J-45, and a host of Hummingbird variants.
See Gibson for more.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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