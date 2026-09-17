Guitar Center just dropped its mega Guitar-A-Thon sale with discounts hitting up to 30% off Fender, Epiphone, MXR, and loads more

Guitar Center just kicked off its huge Guitar-A-Thon sale today and, having covered these events for years now, I can confidently say this one is worth a serious look. We aren't just talking a handful of clearance items here, there's major brands and major discounts in play - some as high as 30% - and there should be something for every type of player and budget.

Running from today through October 7, GC is slashing prices by up to 30% across the board on some incredibly desirable gear. Whether you're hunting for a fresh electric guitar , a reliable beginner acoustic , or a bucket-list bass guitar , this sale has something to upgrade every rig.

Guitar-A-Thon typically signals the start of the biggest sales of the year with the Black Friday guitar deals just around the corner, so I highly recommend you check out the full sale and see what early deals you can bag before we move into sales season properly.

Guitar Center: Up to 30% off gear

Guitar Center’s Guitar-A-Thon is officially live, offering major discounts across electric guitars, acoustics, and essential guitar pedals. We consistently rate this sale for its sheer variety and unbeatable markdowns on top-tier brands. It’s definitely worth exploring before the very best gear disappears.

When I dig into these huge sales, I always look for meaningful discounts on reliable, gig-ready instruments rather than just cheap filler. It's incredibly easy to get overwhelmed by pages of discounted accessories, so I’ve pulled out some heavy hitters for you to focus on.

First up, the Fender Player II Advanced Stratocaster HSS HT immediately caught my eye as a standout deal, thanks to a chunky 20% discount . The Player II series is a huge upgrade over its predecessor, and this model features premium Seymour Duncan pickups in the ever-versatile HSS configuration.

Seeing this limited-edition model in Daphne Blue discounted by 20% to $1,007.99 is a bold move from Guitar Center. You're getting a road-ready Fender guitar with rolled fretboard edges and upgraded hardware at a very accessible price.

If you lean slightly more towards the heavier side of the tonal spectrum, you need to check out the Epiphone Les Paul Modern Pro. At $499, they've knocked a clean $100 off the usual asking price . That makes it an absolute steal for anyone seeking classic LP sustain but with modern weight relief and versatile coil-splitting.

Finally, one for lovers of the low end. The Sterling by Music Man DarkRay in a gorgeous Galaxy Shimmer finish is currently sitting with a staggering $336 discount , bringing it down to a much more manageable $1,263.99.

Featuring that iconic, punchy Music Man humbucker paired with custom onboard Darkglass electronics, it’s a monster of a bass guitar. It's incredibly rare to see a premium workhorse like this get a 21% price drop, so I wouldn't wait around if it's on your wishlist.