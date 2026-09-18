Gibson’s former CEO learned the art of guitar building. Now his one-of-a-kind models have inspired a new series

Gibson has launched a limited-edition collection of electric guitars inspired by the one-of-a-kind six-strings that were built by former CEO, Cesar Gueikian.

The now-board member of Gibson spent much of his tenure learning the art of crafting guitars. One of his last builds was played by Kirk Hammett with Metallica at Back to the Beginning, before it was auctioned off.

Inspired by his journey, Gibson has celebrated its former leader with the Do Epic Shit series (inspired by Guekiain's catchphrase). It comprises a Les Paul, SG, ES, Explorer, Flying V, and Victory.

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The guitars all share the same Ghost Burst finish, Super Split Block inlays, the same compound-radius ebony fretboards, and Gibson’s all-new, future-minded ELEV8 humbuckers.

Gibson Master Luthier Jim DeCola has also had a hand in the builds, with each model also boasting AAA figured maple tops, black nickel hardware, and uncovered zebra-coil pickups. Hardware specs include Grove locking tuners, a Nashville Tune-O-Matic bridge, and a push/pull coil tap to get the most out of its Alnico 8 pickups.

The recipe is largely the same across the board, with the collection contributing to the firm’s in-house charity, Gibson Gives. They’re pretty sharp-looking instruments., and will be sold exclusively on the Gibson website and at Gibson Garage locations.

Gibson is celebrating the series’ launch by dropping a charity single in tandem.

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Featuring Mateus Asato, Dream Theater keyboardist Joran Rudess, and Gueikian himself – who is no slack on the guitar, either – Sanctuary is a piano-driven song iced with brooding Asato leads.

(Image credit: Gibson)

That, in turn, has inspired the creation of another one-of-a-kind Gibson Sanctuary Soundwaves guitar. Its intriguing finish has actually been informed by the soundwaves of the song itself, and is being auctioned off via RallyUp to add even more cash to the Gibson Gives kitty.

The fact that Asato has not long joined the Fender family makes him an interesting choice for the track, but he nails it all the same.

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Speaking to Guitar World last year, Gueikian said that when he finished his first build, the building bug bit him hard. It’s become a career highlight.

“At the beginning, I thought, ‘I want to build a guitar.’ And I realized it was no longer about the guitars, but it was about the moment,” he said.

The Gibson DES Series is available now exclusively via Gibson.com and Gibson Garage locations.

See Gibson for more on the DES Series, and RallyUp for the auction details.