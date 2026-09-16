“The one company you could make do things they’re not supposed to do”: Electro-Harmonix puts Adrian Belew’s most famous sounds into a signature Echoflanger pedal

Anyone who has followed Adrian Belew’s eclectic career will know that the guitarist has an ear for unusual sounds. Throughout his time in some of rock’s biggest bands, he’s always had an Electro-Harmonix flanger pedal by his side, and now the firm is dropping a limited-edition signature model.

The eponymous EHX Adrian Belew Echoflanger does what it promises, and so much more. It’s an all-analog, multi-mode modulator voiced for versatility. So expect a subtle, smooth signal waver, through to calculated carnage.

A host of classic modes from the original pedal have been copied over. That includes Filter Matrix, Flange, Chorus, and Slap Back. It's bolstered by new combination modes.

Latest Videos From Guitar World Watch full video here:

So, you can double your money by blending Slap Back and Filter Matrix, or Adrian’s go-to blend of Chorus and Flange, which is all over his King Crimson records.

Electro-Harmonix Adrian Belew Echoflanger Pedal | Limited, Signature Edition - YouTube Watch On

Its controls have also been expanded at Belew’s request. Volume is a new addition, sitting alongside Rate and Width dials, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Speed, Range, Tune – for dialing in the centerpoint of the modulation waveform – and Feedback combine to present new ways to get weird.

Further, the Blend switch either adds or removes the dry signal from the effect, serving up more traditional modulation sounds and intensifying the vibrato sounds on offer.

Belew has worked with Frank Zappa, Talking Heads, King Crimson, and David Bowie, and also collaborated with the late Ken Parker on a bonkers MIDI-powered Parker Fly signature. This is his next madcap invention.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

“I got my first Echo Flanger in 1980, and I had it for the [Talking Heads offshoot band] Tom Tom Club,” Belew remembers. With the pedal at his feet, the guitarist was able to achieve a “steel drum” sound with his guitar, and it went on to make the single Genius of Love. According to Belew, it helped it become “the most sampled song of all time.”

“Electro-Harmonix is the one company you could make do things they’re not supposed to do,” he continues. “You could make it do really weird sounds that I started doing off the bat with King Crimson. As someone who loves sonic design, you’re going to love it. I’m so happy this pedal exists.”

Priced at $239, the Echoflanger features stereo outputs and true bypass with mechanical relays. It also ships with a 9V power supply.

See Electro-Harmonix for more info.