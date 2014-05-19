Guitar World's Paul Riario Demos Ernie Ball Aluminum Bronze Strings —Video

In the new Guitar World video below, our own Paul Riario checks out the new Aluminum Bronze Strings from Ernie Ball. The strings were introduced at this year's Winter NAMM Show.

From the company:

Aluminum Bronze strings give acoustic players a new and improved voice that hasn't been previously available. We really think players are going to respond to the gain in projection, clarity and note separation.

"This is the tone I've always wanted," Andy McKee says. "Amazing clarity and low end. Welcome to the evolution of acoustic guitar strings!"

For more information on Ernie Ball's Aluminum Bronze Strings, head here.