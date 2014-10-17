Guitar World's Paul Riario Puts D'Addario's NYXL Strings to the Test on the Streets of NYC —Video

In this brand-new video, Guitar World's Paul Riario — armed with a Charvel Jake E. Lee signature model guitar — hits the gritty streets of New York City with D'Addario's new NYXL strings.

The goal? To put NYXL strings into the hands of New Yorkers (and a superhero or two) to see if the strings really do "allow you to strum harder, stay in tune better and bend further."

Several guest stars — from Testament's Alex Skolnick to the Naked Cowboy to Spiderman to guitarist Wayne Krantz — seem to agree the strings hold up to the test!

For more information about D'Addario's NYXL strings, visit nyxlstory.com.