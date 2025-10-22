“It isn’t just a showpiece – it’s a symbol of American creativity and culture”: In the ’70s, Elvis owned a 41-foot Cadillac in the shape of a guitar – after years of neglect, it's now being restored to its former glory
The art-piece-meets-working-vehicle was crafted over a period of two years by Hollywood custom car builder Jay Ohrberg
It’s a truth universally acknowledged that there’s a strong through line between guitars and cars – with the Fender finishes inspired by the automotive industry immediately springing to mind. So it comes as no surprise that Elvis had a “Guitar Car” – a 41-foot Cadillac literally shaped like a giant guitar, which is now being restored inside Florida's Dezerland Park.
When the car arrived earlier this year, after decades away from American soil, it was far from reflecting its former glory. Now, Jaime Figueroa – Dezerland Park’s general manager and a former certified mechanic – and a team of classic car enthusiasts are deep into bringing it back to life.
“When you open the hood and realize you’re rebuilding a car designed for the King of Rock and Roll, you take it personally,” says Figueroa. “It’s an honor to bring this legend back to life for fans around the world.”
And to continue paying homage to the guitar concept, the team is also recreating the “guitar strings,” which are currently missing.
Once complete, the Guitar Car will take center stage in a new exhibit dedicated to Hollywood custom-car builder Jay Ohrberg – the brains behind the original vehicle – who is widely believed to have taken two years to construct the art-piece-meets-working-vehicle.
“Elvis Presley’s Guitar Car isn’t just a showpiece – it’s a symbol of American creativity and culture. We’re thrilled to restore it and share it with fans from around the world,” concludes Michael Dezer, founder of Dezerland Park.
And, speaking of Elvis, Guitar World recently looked back on how, at the suggestion of guitar picker James Burton, the King of Rock and Roll set up an audition with an unlikely bass candidate – Jerry Scheff.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
