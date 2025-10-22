“The sound that comes out of that speaker is just dynamite”: One of the main guitars on Biffy Clyro’s new album was a tiny Fender with a built-in speaker – which is also beloved by Tom Bukovac

The forgotten ’90s oddball was employed for some “cheap-sounding warmth” and sludgy goodness

Simon Neil
On stage, Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro is rarely seen wielding anything but his beloved Stratocasters – but in the studio, he is always on the hunt for new sounds.

Sometimes that comes from the “extremely useful” versatility of a Gibson Les Paul, or a left-field pedal pick. But when it came to tracking Biffy Clyro’s latest album, Futique, the modern rock giants found an unlikely winner in the battle to be the record’s main electric guitar.

“The Strat is everything to me,” he tells Guitarist. “My favourite model is the Michael Landau signature. I stumbled across one about 10 years ago, and it just spoke to me.

“[In the studio] I flirted a bit with a small and boutique UK company called Fairlane Guitars,” he expands. “I've used their Zephyr model, and I've also used a guitar made by Novo in Nashville. My tour manager bought one and I pinched it off him for this record.”

“Believe it or not,” he continues, “one of my main guitars for this record was this wee Fender Champ.”

“It was released in Japan back in the 90s. A tech had one, which played and felt so real and right, plus the sound that comes out of that speaker is just dynamite,” Neil purrs. “You can get this really sludgy tone. Obviously, it's quiet, but we mic'd it up for a few songs to get some cheap-sounding warmth.

Biffy Clyro - Hunting Season (Official Music Video) - YouTube Biffy Clyro - Hunting Season (Official Music Video) - YouTube
Watch On

“I've definitely embraced a few other guitars, but the Strat is my defining sound. It always speaks through whatever's in the mix, no matter how thick it might be."

The ST Champ is something of a cult classic and has been previously praised by the likes of session hero Tom Bukovac, who shared a video of him waxing lyrical about the almost-novelty-esque instrument last year.

Homeskoolin’ Bonus “A Damned Important Announcement” - YouTube Homeskoolin’ Bonus “A Damned Important Announcement” - YouTube
Watch On

Elsewhere in his interview, Neil named another surprise guitar that can be heard on the album – a reissue of a legendary Les Paul.

Neil’s full interview features in the latest issue of Guitarist, which sees Gary Moore’s 1960 Red Strat grace the cover. Single issues can be ordered from Magazines Direct.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

