“Built for players shaping the next wave of music”: Gretsch ushers in the next evolution of its affordable Jet family – which now includes a workhorse Streamliner for $189

Gretsch has introduced the newest evolution of its Jet catalog by giving its affordable workhorse electric guitars a comprehensive overhaul.

The new-look lineup – which made its public debut at Guitar Summit 2025 last month – comprises no-frills Streamliner and Electromatic models, all of which arrive with either single or dual humbucker setups and only the bare necessities required for no-nonsense playing.

That means, as per the Jet range's usual MO, you won’t find any of the bells and whistles commonly associated with more expensive Gretsch guitars. Here, there’s only hardtail wraparound bridges, single-cut bodies, decent pickups and a handful of controls.

At first glance, there’s not a lot that sets the new Streamliner and Electromatics apart, owing to the fact this stripped-back ethos is carried throughout. There are, however, a few key differences.

There are three Electromatics – Jet Club, Jet Club 1 Pickup, and Jet – and four Streamliners – Jet Club, Jet Club 1 Pickup, Jet, and Jet 1 Pickup.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gretsch) (Image credit: Gretsch)

As for those Electromatics, the main difference between the standard Jet and the Jet Club is the fact the former has a few additional flourishes to make it ever-so-slightly more premium. These are by no means premium prices though: the Jet Club is $499, the Jet is $579.

Both feature chambered mahogany bodies, a Performance C-profile mahogany neck, a Lockdown locking adjustable wraparound bridge, and a pair of PureVolt Twin Six pickups. The humbuckers make use of Alnico IV and Alnico V magnets with specially calibrated coil winds for “incredible balance, amazing clarity and versatility”.

Extra versatility is achieved through a treble bleed circuit on the master control knob, as well as a push/pull tone pot for coil-splitting.

The regular Jet, though, has a carved maple top and body binding, as well as a pickguard that isn’t directly attached to the body. The Jet Club doesn't have binding or a maple top, and the Jet Club 1 Pickup is, of course, the Jet Club with, er, just one pickup.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gretsch) (Image credit: Gretsch) (Image credit: Gretsch)

The Streamliners are even more affordable, with the cheapest – the Streamliner Jet Club 1 Pickup – weighing in at a head-scratching $189. The premise of the Streamliner Jet/Streamliner Jet Club divide loosely follows the precedent set by the Electromatics, meaning the ‘Club’ is even more bare-bones.

Here, HotWire high-output ceramic humbuckers are drafted in across the board, with no expansive push/pull switches involved. Elsewhere, the Jet and Jet 1 Pickup models both offer bound mahogany bodies – the Club variants are unbound – and Adjustable Wraparound bridges, while the Clubs have more basic compensated bridges.

All of that is to say these guitars are designed to be accessible, and inspiring, to all pools of players. Getting these in the hands of as many guitarists as possible was a non-negotiable for Gretsch.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Gretsch) (Image credit: Gretsch) (Image credit: Gretsch) (Image credit: Gretsch)

“Gretsch has always held a special place in the hearts of great players,” says Max Gutnik, Chief Product Officer of FMIC. “With the new Electromatic and Streamliner Jet models, we’re creating instruments that inspire players to push boundaries.

“From rock and indie to sounds that haven’t been defined yet, these guitars are built for players shaping the next wave of music.”

Head over to Gretsch for more.

Earlier this year, Gretsch made its Falcon and Nashville models accessible to a new price bracket by debuting its Synchromatic range, and revived the cult Corvette as the affordable CVT.