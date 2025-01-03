“There are two big myths about Harley Benton, and one in particular that I'm really sick of”: YouTuber sets the record straight on Harley Benton guitars – and debunks the main misconceptions about the budget-friendly brand

News
By
( , , )
published

The Thomann-owned brand is renowned for its affordable guitar gear and cheaper alternatives to established models

Harley Benton guitar headstock
(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton has gained a reputation as the champion of budget gear. Owned by the German retail giant Thomann, the brand offers cheaper alternatives to established models, but the significantly lower price tag has led many in the guitar community to question the authenticity and quality of its instruments.

The skepticism prompted YouTuber and heavy metal guitarist Maxxxwell Carlisle – who also happens to have his own Harley Benton signature guitar – to clear the air about what he deems “two big myths about Harley Benton, and one in particular that I'm really sick of.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.