“It’s the coolest guitar ever made… It goes to space and expands your mind”: Fender’s much-anticipated Tom Delonge signature Starcaster signals another big shift for the guitar giant

By Matt Parker
published

The Indonesian-made, Fender-badged Tom DeLonge signature guitar finally breaks cover

Fender Tom DeLonge signature Starcaster
(Image credit: Fender)

Fender has announced the arrival of the Tom DeLonge signature Starcaster, coming – as predicted by fans – right on cue after the Blink-182 guitarist dropped an Instagram teaser post last week.

As GW speculated at the time, the single pickup semi-hollow electric guitar is indeed Indonesian-made, and features a single Seymour Duncan SH-5 humbucker, a single volume control, over-sized ’70s-style Fender headstock and black hardware.

