“A brand new range of tones and ergonomics”: We're calling it now – Harley Benton just dropped the best-value electric guitar of 2024

The ST-Modern Plus HSS boasts the kind of appointments and looks you'd expect from a boutique Strat-inspired builder – for under $400

Harley Benton is continuing its trend of Fender-inspired releases with its ST-Modern Plus HSS Series, which it says is bringing a “brand new range of tones and ergonomics” to its roster.

The firm, owned by German retail giant Thomann, has stayed close to the Stratocaster template for the new release, but keeps one eye on affordability, and the other on a spec sheet that approximates the kind of thing you'd expect from big-name boutique builders of Strat-inspired instruments. All at a fraction of the price, of course.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.