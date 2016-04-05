Hear Seymour Duncan's Palladium Gain Stage Pedal in Action

(Image credit: Damian Fanelli)

In this exclusive video, made just for Guitar World, guitarist Steve Booke demos the Seymour Duncan Palladium Gain Stage pedal.

The Seymour Duncan Palladium Gain Stage is a stompbox that captures the feel and responsiveness of a high-gain tube amp.

You can use it with a power amp or a clean guitar amp to create your ultimate high gain signature sound, and replicate your favorite high gain amp tones. Or use it in front of a distorted amp to tighten up the attack for rhythms or to increase sustain and saturation for solos.

For more information, check out the video below and visit the pedal's page on seymourduncan.com.