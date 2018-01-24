HyVibe Audio Introduces the Smart Acoustic Guitar

HyVibe Audio is a sound technology company that uses vibration technology to create the purest possible sound from any object. Recently, the company announced its first (the world's first, that is) "smart" acoustic guitar.

The HyVibe Guitar uses proprietary vibration technology and a wireless Bluetooth connection to become its own connected speaker, multi-effect processor, recorder, and amplifier, without all the cables, amps, or pedals.

The guitar has a solid AA spruce top, from which HyVibe then introduces its proprietary algorithms and multiple actuators to transform the natural vibrations of the guitar from the top plate, by the bridge where the instrument performs best, to add high quality effects. Digital recording and looping features, wireless Bluetooth technology and an Android and iOS App—connecting the guitar and its player to the world—are all included.

“Based on years of research, our technology fuses the world of acoustics and digital in a way that has never been done before," Dr. Mamou-Mani—the CEO of HyVibe—said. "Since we excite our guitar by the bridge, the origin of the digital sound is practically the same as the natural excitation by the strings. When the live sound, the effects, and the backing tracks are all coming from the guitar itself, it’s a unique experience that the player can really feel.”

Features include:

Multi-effects from the body of the guitar: chorus, reverb, delay, distortion, phaser, tremolo, boost and more.

Mobile App Control for Android and iOS: change the effects on the guitar, share effect settings, and recordings with friends.

Bluetooth connectivity: use the body of the guitar as a speaker for backing tracks or song playback.

Built-in tuner, metronome, and EQ.

Below, you can even watch our own Paul Riario take the HyVibe Acoustic for a spin!

You can preorder the HyVibe Acoustic, and learn more about the guitar at its fundraising page on IndieGoGo.