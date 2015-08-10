IK Multimedia Announces iKlip Case

IK Multimedia has announced the release of iKlip Case for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

iKlip Case is a protective case featuring a built-in multi-position stand that can be used in four different viewing angles in portrait or landscape mode. Its legs can be adjusted to suit a wide variety of purposes: like making music, surfing the web, reading eBooks, giving lectures and video chatting.

The iKlip Case is all about providing optimum visibility with its built-in stand system. The stand is comprised of two thermoplastic legs that can be quickly adjusted to position an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6

Plus in 1 of 4 different viewing angles, with two set angles per orientation. In Portrait mode, the iPhone can be positioned at 60° or 45° - great angles for video chat and FaceTime calls, plus vertically oriented apps like AmpliTube, VocaLive, iRig Recorder and Mic Room can be used in this mode with iRig accessories attached to the accessible open ports.

In landscape mode iPhones can be positioned to accommodate 80° and 60° - which works well for watching movies, surfing the web, reading e-books or using other horizontally oriented apps.

When not used as a stand, the legs on iKlip Case securely lock into the back of the case for an ultra-slim low profile, an iKlip Xpand Mini or an iKlip Grip. The iKlip Case also features a soft-touch rubberized finish and a shockproof thermoplastic shell.

For more about this and other IK Multimedia products, visit ikmultimedia.com.