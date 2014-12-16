Jackson Releases Phil Demmel Demmelition Pro Guitar

Jackson is pleased to announce the latest addition to its popular Pro Series, the Phil Demmel Demmelition Pro guitar.

Jackson’s Demmelition Pro model puts Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel’s devastating style and double-cut King V specs right in your hands.

Features include a three-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, compound-radius (12”-16”) bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid piranha inlay at 12th fret, EMG 60 (neck) and 81 (bridge) humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching, Floyd Rose locking nut and recessed double-locking tremolo, and black hardware.

Now available in Black Tide Fade and Red Tide Fade finishes.

