JAM Pedals Unveils the New Eureka! Fuzz

JAM has unveiled its new Eureka! fuzz pedal.

From the company: With tone that ranges from beefed-up germanium fuzz to a mid-range-enriched Muff-style pedal, the Eureka! is a phenomenal team player that flawlessly performs with other effects without ever sacrificing its sound.

Also incorporated is a three-way toggle-switch, which incrementally introduces more low-end to the sound, a feature extremely useful for switching between single-coil and humbucker equipped guitars, as well as beefing things up for solos.

Handmade and hand-painted in Greece, JAM Pedals are made from the highest quality materials on the market, rare NOS chips, specially selected matched NOS transistors and carbon comp resistors.

• True-Bypass

• Controls : Level , Tone, Gain, 3-way toggle-switch for bass-response

• Works with a 9V batery or a 9V DC adaptor (tip-negative)

• Uses only 8mA of power when ON

• Dimensions : 111 x 68 x 47 mm

• Weight : 0,25 kg / 0,55 lb

• Limited Life-time warranty

Watch the demo here: