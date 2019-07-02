Janktone Announces New Jankenstein Humbucker

Janktone has announced the new Jankenstein Humbucker, which the company touts as the “first real and defining change to the humbucker pickup since 1955.”

The Jankenstein deploys variable stacking height bobbins, designed to enhance individual players’ style and tone. Each coil is wound for position specific placement in the guitar, which Janktone says allows for coil splitting with no appreciable volume loss and other wiring choices.

The Jankenstein Humbucker is patent-pending and will be available in six and seven-string guitar and four-string bass versions.

For more information, head to Janktone.com.